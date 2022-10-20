William Brown, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
William Brown, LPC
Overview
William Brown, LPC is a Counselor in O Fallon, MO.
William Brown works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Genova LLC5551 Winghaven Blvd Ste 250, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 561-2979
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with William Brown?
When I was seeking help to get through some rough times Dr. Brown was definitely the best choice I had made in a long time. I appreciated his honesty and tools to help me cope.
About William Brown, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1699877548
Frequently Asked Questions
William Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
William Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
William Brown works at
19 patients have reviewed William Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.