William Brinkmeier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
William Brinkmeier, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
William Brinkmeier, PA is a Physician Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI.
William Brinkmeier works at
Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Michigan1111 Leffingwell Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 459-7101
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Bill was very good with my son who had a knee injury from wrestling. He was all about getting him back to full activity as soon as possible.
About William Brinkmeier, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1437151834
Frequently Asked Questions
William Brinkmeier accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Brinkmeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
86 patients have reviewed William Brinkmeier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Brinkmeier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Brinkmeier, there are benefits to both methods.