William Briggs, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5
Overview

William Briggs, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Roseburg, OR. 

William Briggs works at Park Medical Group LLC in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Park Medical Group LLC
    1813 W Harvard Ave Ste 140, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 677-7200
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 03, 2018
    I started seeing Bill Briggs in 2014 when I was diogbosed with stage 4 Cancer. He has helped me so much & I’m very greatful to have him as my care provider. I like talking with bill. Evergreen on the other hand.... I don’t want to ruin Bills review, so I won’t discuss evergreen in whole. I’ll just add Bill is a great guy. He listens, and cares. His staff team is always friendly and quick to call back when asked. 5 Stars to his office staff also.
    M. Rosche in Myrtle Creek — Apr 03, 2018
    About William Briggs, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932392859
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    William Briggs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    William Briggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    William Briggs works at Park Medical Group LLC in Roseburg, OR. View the full address on William Briggs’s profile.

    William Briggs has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with William Briggs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Briggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Briggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

