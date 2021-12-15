Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Bennett, PHD
Overview
Dr. William Bennett, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Wilmington, NC.
Locations
James T Pawlowski PC2311 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 343-1474Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bennett is the best. There are no better & I've dealt with quite a few around the country. He was awesome in every way. He helped me in life see things more realistically & learning how to adjust to all problems along the way. He will call you out when needed & give you firm but compassionate loving reality checks. I wish I could give him 6 stars. Simply amazing & you can never go wrong with choosing him.
About Dr. William Bennett, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1750311858
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
