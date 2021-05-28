Dr. Beecham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Beecham, PHD
Overview
Dr. William Beecham, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL.
Dr. Beecham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
John P Schosheim Md. PA2499 Glades Rd Ste 114, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 393-0360
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beecham?
compassionate and caring
About Dr. William Beecham, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1538109871
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beecham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beecham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beecham works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Beecham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beecham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beecham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beecham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.