William Beatty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
William Beatty, ARNP
Overview
William Beatty, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lakeland, FL.
William Beatty works at
Locations
-
1
Watson Clinic Highlands2300 E COUNTY ROAD 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 607-3333Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with William Beatty?
About William Beatty, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558549030
Frequently Asked Questions
William Beatty accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Beatty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
William Beatty works at
2 patients have reviewed William Beatty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Beatty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Beatty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Beatty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.