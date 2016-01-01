Overview

Dr. William Barter, PHD is a Psychologist in Brunswick, ME. They specialize in Psychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Walden University.



Dr. Barter works at Physical Office in Brunswick, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.