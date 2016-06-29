Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Barrett, DC
Overview
Dr. William Barrett, DC is a Chiropractor in Cookeville, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 220 King St, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 372-7797
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor around, he truly cares about his patients, treats them all like his own personal family. Very caring and concerned about his patients. Everyone should have a doctor like Dr. Barrett, he is always there for you.
About Dr. William Barrett, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1689738163
