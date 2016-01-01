See All Physicians Assistants in Santa Fe, NM
William Bacon, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

William Bacon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Santa Fe, NM. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christus Saint Vincent Physicians Medical Center and CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

William Bacon works at IMS Practice Management Group in Santa Fe, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Joshua Brown MD PC
    1650 Hospital Dr Ste 800, Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 395-3000
    1651 Galisteo St Ste 4, Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 983-4177

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Saint Vincent Physicians Medical Center
  • CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About William Bacon, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1730181942
    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    William Bacon, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Bacon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    William Bacon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    William Bacon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    William Bacon works at IMS Practice Management Group in Santa Fe, NM. View the full address on William Bacon’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed William Bacon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Bacon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Bacon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Bacon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

