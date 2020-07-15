See All Psychologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. William Allen, PHD

Psychology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Allen, PHD is a Psychologist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee.

Dr. Allen works at Cherokee Health Systems in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cherokee Health Systems
    2018 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN 37921

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Asperger Syndrome
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Asperger Syndrome
Autism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Dyslexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dyslexia
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. William Allen, PHD

    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326047408
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of Tennessee
