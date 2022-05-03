Will Slotky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Will Slotky, MSW
Overview
Will Slotky, MSW is a Counselor in Saint Louis, MO.
Locations
- 1 4507 Laclede Ave # B, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Directions (314) 361-4673
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Will for about 4 years. Prior to meeting Will, I bounced around a lot with various Talk Therapists (7). That all changed once I met Will Slotky. He's bright and can read in-between the lines (relates well to what I'm saying and helps in reframing my feelings/comments... in a more positive and constructive manner. He has helped me like no other.
About Will Slotky, MSW
- Counseling
- English
