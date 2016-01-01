Wilbur Blackman, MPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wilbur Blackman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Wilbur Blackman, MPT
Overview
Wilbur Blackman, MPT is a Physical Therapist in Bremen, GA.
Wilbur Blackman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southern Therapy Services Inc204 Allen Memorial Dr, Bremen, GA 30110 Directions (770) 574-4300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Wilbur Blackman?
About Wilbur Blackman, MPT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1033173000
Frequently Asked Questions
Wilbur Blackman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Wilbur Blackman accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wilbur Blackman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Wilbur Blackman works at
Wilbur Blackman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Wilbur Blackman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wilbur Blackman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wilbur Blackman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.