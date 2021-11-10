Wieslaw Faliszewski, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wieslaw Faliszewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Wieslaw Faliszewski, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Wieslaw Faliszewski, MSN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Melbourne, FL.
Wieslaw Faliszewski works at
Locations
Behavioral Medicine & Psychotherapy2401 W Eau Gallie Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 327-5952Monday3:00pm - 6:00pmTuesday3:00pm - 6:00pmWednesday3:00pm - 6:00pmThursday3:00pm - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health First Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent clinician. Curious and empathetic, takes as much time as you need. Provides thoughtful, non-"cookie cutter" answers which means that they're actually listening to you - unlike so many psychiatrists/PNPs. Enjoy my appointments and am confident my mental health is important to him.
About Wieslaw Faliszewski, MSN
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003211004
Frequently Asked Questions
Wieslaw Faliszewski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Wieslaw Faliszewski accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wieslaw Faliszewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Wieslaw Faliszewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wieslaw Faliszewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wieslaw Faliszewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wieslaw Faliszewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.