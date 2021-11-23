Dr. Whitney Roberson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whitney Roberson, OD
Overview
Dr. Whitney Roberson, OD is an Optometrist in Kissimmee, FL.
Dr. Roberson works at
Locations
-
1
Nationwide Vision Center LLC2376 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 847-0057
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberson?
I have been with Dr. Roberson for several years. She is the most observant, detailed and engaging optometrist I have ever had. She listens, explains and provides personal care. I can best describe Dr. Roberson by saying she is amazing!!!!!!!
About Dr. Whitney Roberson, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1508264193
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH CAROLINA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberson works at
439 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.