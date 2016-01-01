Whitney Whitaker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Whitney Whitaker, PA-C
Overview
Whitney Whitaker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY.
Whitney Whitaker works at
Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology211 Fountain Ct Ste 220, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 629-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Whitney Whitaker, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1013559848
Frequently Asked Questions
Whitney Whitaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whitney Whitaker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Whitney Whitaker.
