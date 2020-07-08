Whitney Franks, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Whitney Franks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Whitney Franks, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Whitney Franks, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Houston, TX. They graduated from Saint Louis University and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Whitney Franks works at
Locations
Houston Women's Care Associates7400 Fannin St Ste 1050, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 795-1013Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Whitney Franks?
Whitney was very thorough. Appreciated her attentiveness as I explained what was going on. She provided great feedback and a treatment plan. My appointment was on time, everyone was friendly and kind.
About Whitney Franks, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1033249529
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University
- UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Whitney Franks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Whitney Franks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Whitney Franks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Whitney Franks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Whitney Franks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Whitney Franks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Whitney Franks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.