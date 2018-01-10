See All Physicians Assistants in Bend, OR
Whitney Drew, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Whitney Drew, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Whitney Drew, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bend, OR. 

Whitney Drew works at PRAXIS MEDICAL GROUP in Bend, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Praxis Medical Group Inc.
    929 Sw Simpson Ave, Bend, OR 97702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 389-7741
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Whitney Drew?

    Jan 10, 2018
    Great experience seeing Whitney. She was very knowledgeable and helpful. She got me up to date with a physical and addressed all the questions and needs I had. Highly recommend. The support staff and scheduling folks at the office were also very helpful. Other places in Bend told me 4 month wait to get a general check up/physical. High Lakes got me in to see Whitney in 1 week.
    Andrew in Bend, Or — Jan 10, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Whitney Drew, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Whitney Drew, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Whitney Drew to family and friends

    Whitney Drew's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Whitney Drew

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Whitney Drew, PA-C.

    About Whitney Drew, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376886895
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Whitney Drew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Whitney Drew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Whitney Drew works at PRAXIS MEDICAL GROUP in Bend, OR. View the full address on Whitney Drew’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Whitney Drew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Whitney Drew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Whitney Drew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Whitney Drew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Whitney Drew, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.