See All Audiology Technology in Brainerd, MN
Whitnea Engelbrecht, AUD Icon-share Share Profile

Whitnea Engelbrecht, AUD

Audiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Whitnea Engelbrecht, AUD is an Audiology in Brainerd, MN. 

Whitnea Engelbrecht works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic
    2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hearing Disorders
Tinnitus
Hearing Disorders
Tinnitus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Whitnea Engelbrecht?

    Photo: Whitnea Engelbrecht, AUD
    How would you rate your experience with Whitnea Engelbrecht, AUD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Whitnea Engelbrecht to family and friends

    Whitnea Engelbrecht's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Whitnea Engelbrecht

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Whitnea Engelbrecht, AUD.

    About Whitnea Engelbrecht, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1528108438
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Whitnea Engelbrecht, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Whitnea Engelbrecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Whitnea Engelbrecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Whitnea Engelbrecht works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. View the full address on Whitnea Engelbrecht’s profile.

    Whitnea Engelbrecht has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Whitnea Engelbrecht.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Whitnea Engelbrecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Whitnea Engelbrecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.