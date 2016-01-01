Dr. Whatley Fenlon, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whatley Fenlon, PHD
Overview
Dr. Whatley Fenlon, PHD is a Psychologist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Psychology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia State University Graduate Program.
Dr. Fenlon works at
Locations
Whatley B. Fenlon, Ph.D. Horizon Associates120 Mlk SR Heritage Trl Ste 109, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 506-8187
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Whatley Fenlon, PHD
- Psychology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Forest Hospital, Des Plaines, Illinois
- Georgia State University Graduate Program
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fenlon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fenlon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fenlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fenlon works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenlon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenlon.
