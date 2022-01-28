Dr. Wesley Vincent, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vincent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Vincent, PHD
Overview
Dr. Wesley Vincent, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Fuller Graduate School Of Psycology.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 139 Hazard Ave Ste 7, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 763-4465
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It's been years since I last had an appointment with him. He had a total of 3-4 separate revisit issues, and he helped me tremendously navigate those issues with great success. Listens, cares, sense of humor, helps you see your way through issues. Strongly recommend him.
About Dr. Wesley Vincent, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1396772232
Education & Certifications
- Klingberg Family Center, New Britain, Ct
- McClaren Children's Center, Los Angeles County, Ca
- Fuller Graduate School Of Psycology
- Wheaton College, Wheaton, IL
