Dr. Wesley Rockers, DC
Dr. Wesley Rockers, DC is a Chiropractor in Evansville, IN.
William D Ritchie, M.d.567 E OLMSTEAD AVE, Evansville, IN 47711 Directions (812) 426-1131
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been to numerous chiropractors in my day and Dr. Rockers is my go to guy!!! He is very thorough!!! You can't ask for a better guy!!! Not just myself, but my family see him now.
Dr. Rockers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rockers accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rockers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rockers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rockers.
