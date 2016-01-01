Wesley Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wesley Johnson
Overview
Wesley Johnson is a Counselor in Southfield, MI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 18711 W 10 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 395-3701
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Wesley Johnson
- Counseling
- English
- 1528162914
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wesley Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wesley Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.