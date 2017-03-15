Dr. Wes Immler, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Immler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wes Immler, OD
Overview
Dr. Wes Immler, OD is an Optometrist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Optometry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Optometry and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Avon Mohs Lab33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 988-4040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lorain Family Health and Surgery Center5700 Cooper Foster Park Rd W, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 988-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to work with. Lovely bedside manner. Very Knowledgeable
About Dr. Wes Immler, OD
- Optometry
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Family Eye Care Centers, Sandusky, OH
- Ohio State University / College of Optometry
- OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Immler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Immler accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Immler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Immler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Immler.
