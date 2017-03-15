Overview

Dr. Wes Immler, OD is an Optometrist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Optometry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Optometry and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Immler works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH with other offices in Lorain, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.