See All Counselors in Houston, TX
Wendy Williams, LPC Icon-share Share Profile

Wendy Williams, LPC

Counseling
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Wendy Williams, LPC is a Counselor in Houston, TX. 

Wendy Williams works at Harris Center in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Laura Davison, LPC
Laura Davison, LPC
0 (0)
View Profile
Gina Baiamonte, LPC
Gina Baiamonte, LPC
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Limited To Official Government Duties On
    7011 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 970-7000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Wendy Williams?

    Photo: Wendy Williams, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Wendy Williams, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Wendy Williams to family and friends

    Wendy Williams' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Wendy Williams

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Wendy Williams, LPC.

    About Wendy Williams, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811217516
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wendy Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wendy Williams works at Harris Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Wendy Williams’s profile.

    Wendy Williams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Wendy Williams, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.