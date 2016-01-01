Dr. Walker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendy Walker, DC
Overview
Dr. Wendy Walker, DC is a Chiropractor in Katy, TX.
Dr. Walker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Walker Chiropractic Inc.1850 Avenue D, Katy, TX 77493 Directions (281) 391-6655
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walker?
About Dr. Wendy Walker, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1689683989
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.