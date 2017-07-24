See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Wendy Strickland, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (6)
Overview

Wendy Strickland, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3905 Webb Rd Ste 226, Chattanooga, TN 37416 (423) 521-4776
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 24, 2017
    I love Wendy, she is very patient with my grand daughter, every time I call, she responds in a timely manner.
    Jordyn Todd is the patient in Chattanooga, Tn 37406 — Jul 24, 2017
    About Wendy Strickland, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104168913
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wendy Strickland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Wendy Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Wendy Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Strickland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Strickland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Strickland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

