Wendy Shropshire-Atkins, PA-C
Overview
Wendy Shropshire-Atkins, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC.
Locations
Abrons Family Practice and Urgent Care P.A.1911 S 17th St Ste 130A, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 790-7840
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great PA willing to listen and is inquisitive. She has experience and isn't afraid to ask for consultation if it isn't in her scope of practice. I am lucky to have her as my PA.
About Wendy Shropshire-Atkins, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1033255252
Frequently Asked Questions
Wendy Shropshire-Atkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wendy Shropshire-Atkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Wendy Shropshire-Atkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Shropshire-Atkins.
