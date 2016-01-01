Wendy Ryerson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Wendy Ryerson, LPC
Overview
Wendy Ryerson, LPC is a Counselor in Springfield, MO.
Wendy Ryerson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sacred Rose Healthcare1736 E Sunshine St Ste 709, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 860-7944
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Wendy Ryerson?
About Wendy Ryerson, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1689978009
Frequently Asked Questions
Wendy Ryerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Wendy Ryerson works at
2 patients have reviewed Wendy Ryerson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Ryerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Ryerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Ryerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.