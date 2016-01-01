See All Psychiatrists in Waxhaw, NC
Overview

Wendy Riley, PA-C is a Psychiatry Specialist in Waxhaw, NC. 

Wendy Riley works at Novant Health Psychiatry - Marvin Creek in Waxhaw, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Psychiatry - Marvin Creek
    9929 Rea Rd Ste 201, Waxhaw, NC 28173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1110

About Wendy Riley, PA-C

  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1578068607
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

