Overview

Wendy Pribanich, CNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Uniontown, OH. 

Wendy Pribanich works at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Health & Wellness Center in Uniontown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Akron General
    1946 Town Park Blvd Ste 200, Uniontown, OH 44685 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 896-3447
    About Wendy Pribanich, CNP

    Family Medicine
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1306359070
    • 1306359070
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

