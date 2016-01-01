Wendy Pribanich, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wendy Pribanich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Wendy Pribanich, CNP
Overview
Wendy Pribanich, CNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Uniontown, OH.
Wendy Pribanich works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Akron General1946 Town Park Blvd Ste 200, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (330) 896-3447
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Wendy Pribanich, CNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1306359070
Wendy Pribanich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Wendy Pribanich accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wendy Pribanich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Wendy Pribanich works at
Wendy Pribanich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Pribanich.
