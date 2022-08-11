Wendy Parks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Wendy Parks, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Wendy Parks, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Edmond, OK.
Wendy Parks works at
Integrative Medical Solutions65 S Saints Blvd, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 348-2323Monday8:00am - 3:45pmTuesday8:00am - 3:45pmWednesday8:00am - 3:45pmThursday8:00am - 3:45pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- OU Health - Edmond Medical Center
- Summit Medical Center
- Aetna
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I was struggling to find out what was going on with my health, seeing multiple specialists, and never received an answer I was told about this office. I made an appt. with Wendy Parks and man oh man was that the best decision I ever made. She will jump hurdles to find out what is going on with your health and won’t stop digging until she finds answers. I feel like a million bucks and can only credit Dr. Parks with figuring it out. You will not be sorry if you give them a try. Life changing!!
Wendy Parks accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wendy Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Wendy Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Parks.
