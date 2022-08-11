See All Nurse Practitioners in Edmond, OK
Wendy Parks, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (26)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Wendy Parks, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Edmond, OK. 

Wendy Parks works at Integrative Medical Solutions in Edmond, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrative Medical Solutions
    65 S Saints Blvd, Edmond, OK 73034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 348-2323
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OU Health - Edmond Medical Center
  • Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Infections Chevron Icon
Measles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Measles
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    • Aetna
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 11, 2022
    I was struggling to find out what was going on with my health, seeing multiple specialists, and never received an answer I was told about this office. I made an appt. with Wendy Parks and man oh man was that the best decision I ever made. She will jump hurdles to find out what is going on with your health and won’t stop digging until she finds answers. I feel like a million bucks and can only credit Dr. Parks with figuring it out. You will not be sorry if you give them a try. Life changing!!
    Lookingforabeach — Aug 11, 2022
    About Wendy Parks, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346248473
