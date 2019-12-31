Dr. Wendy C Naumann, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naumann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy C Naumann, PHD
Overview
Dr. Wendy C Naumann, PHD is a Psychologist in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Naumann works at
Locations
Weinberg Counseling Group LLC130 Northwoods Blvd, Columbus, OH 43235 Directions (614) 596-7730
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naumann?
Wendy is truly gifted and insightful. Her assessment and recommendations for our son absolutely saved him! We can’t thank her enough for sharing her passion and talent with us!
About Dr. Wendy C Naumann, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1922479500
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naumann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naumann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naumann works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Naumann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naumann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naumann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naumann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.