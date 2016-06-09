Wendy McKinnon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Wendy McKinnon, APN
Overview
Wendy McKinnon, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Longview, TX.
Wendy McKinnon works at
Locations
Longview Wellness Center1107 E Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 758-2610
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Mrs. McKinnon! She makes me feel so comfortable, like I'm visiting a friend instead of a healthcare professional. I've never felt like any question I've asked her was dumb, I feel that she personally cares about my well being. She is very classy and down to earth. I really can not say enough good things about her. She is an angel on earth.
About Wendy McKinnon, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790051548
Frequently Asked Questions
Wendy McKinnon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wendy McKinnon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
