Wendy Lykes, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Wendy Lykes, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, SC.
Wendy Lykes works at
Locations
Northeast Office710 Rabon Rd Ste 202, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 636-2121
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I really appreciate detail,whenever it comes down to my personal health and well-being.Day "1" as a new patient,Dr. Wendy Lykes took her time and examined me thoroughly.From the time I arrived until the time my visit was over,Nothing but pure professionalism with the staff and the Dr.I will be very Succint,as I could go on and on and ravish about the 10-star service I received but if you've tried the rest,I would highly recommend Family Medicine Centers of S.C.
About Wendy Lykes, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194775866
Frequently Asked Questions
Wendy Lykes accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wendy Lykes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Wendy Lykes works at
3 patients have reviewed Wendy Lykes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Lykes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Lykes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Lykes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.