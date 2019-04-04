Wendy Liang, LAC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wendy Liang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Wendy Liang, LAC
Wendy Liang, LAC is an Acupuncturist in Cleveland, OH.
Clear Sight Eye Care5500 Ridge Rd, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 481-1349
I had a really good experience seeing Wendy. She radiates caring and compassion.
About Wendy Liang, LAC
- Acupuncture
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1386816163
Wendy Liang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Wendy Liang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Wendy Liang speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
10 patients have reviewed Wendy Liang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Liang.
