Wendy Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Wendy Jones, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Wendy Jones, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10617 N Hayden Rd # B102, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 420-0722
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Wendy Jones, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093875155
Frequently Asked Questions
Wendy Jones accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wendy Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Wendy Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Jones.
