Dr. Wendy Huang, OD

Optometry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wendy Huang, OD is an Optometrist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Optometry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.

Dr. Huang works at Vision Plus Bellevue in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office
    1101 106th Ave NE Ste 10, Bellevue, WA 98004
(425) 451-7798

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Lens Exams
Corneal Abrasion
Diabetes Eye Care
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Myopia, Type 6 Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Premera Blue Cross

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 01, 2019
    Feb 01, 2019
Dr. Huang is not only knowledgeable but also very nice. She went extra miles to ensure my retinal problems. The office personnel also was very kind and knowledgeable as well. I feel very lucky to find this office and will bring in my whole family. Thank you Dr. Huang and Nickki!
    About Dr. Wendy Huang, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316242704
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wendy Huang, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huang works at Vision Plus Bellevue in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Huang’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

