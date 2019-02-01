Dr. Wendy Huang, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Huang, OD
Overview
Dr. Wendy Huang, OD is an Optometrist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Optometry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
Main Office1101 106th Ave NE Ste 10, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 451-7798
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Premera Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huang is not only knowledgeable but also very nice. She went extra miles to ensure my retinal problems. The office personnel also was very kind and knowledgeable as well. I feel very lucky to find this office and will bring in my whole family. Thank you Dr. Huang and Nickki!
About Dr. Wendy Huang, OD
- Optometry
- 19 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1316242704
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.