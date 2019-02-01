Overview

Dr. Wendy Huang, OD is an Optometrist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Optometry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.



Dr. Huang works at Vision Plus Bellevue in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.