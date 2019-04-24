Dr. Hart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendy Hart, PHD
Overview
Dr. Wendy Hart, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Chandler, AZ.
Dr. Hart works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
L C Grissom and Associates Pllc1600 W Chandler Blvd Ste 250, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 775-8811
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hart?
Dr. Hart has seen my son for many years. She is great and honest and tells things as they are. She has really made a difference in our family life and has been able to provide guidance to my son after being told by another Psychologist that my son was not a"counseling" candidate.
About Dr. Wendy Hart, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1801996350
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hart accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hart works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.