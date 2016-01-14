Dr. Goldblatt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendy Goldblatt, PHD
Overview
Dr. Wendy Goldblatt, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Huntington, NY.
Locations
- 1 356 New York Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 427-4005
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, assuring, and very helpful.
About Dr. Wendy Goldblatt, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1457491458
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldblatt.
