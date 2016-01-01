Dr. Wendy Fielder, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fielder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Fielder, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wendy Fielder, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Fielder works at
Locations
-
1
Russell E Hogan, PhD700 3 Mile Rd Nw, Grand Rapids, MI 49544 Directions (616) 785-2793
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cofinity
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fielder?
About Dr. Wendy Fielder, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1861465049
Education & Certifications
- University of New Hampshire
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fielder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fielder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fielder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fielder works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fielder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fielder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fielder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fielder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.