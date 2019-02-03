See All Physicians Assistants in Newport Beach, CA
Wendy Delgado, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Wendy Delgado, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Newport Beach, CA. 

Wendy Delgado works at Newport Orthopedic Institute in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newport Orthopedic Institute
    22 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 722-7038
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 03, 2019
Wendy is extremely personable and compassionate. I have been an allergy patient for over 10 years and I have never been more satisfied with a provider than Wendy. She truly listens to my problems and does her best to find out what is going on with me to improve my condition. I never feel like I am being rushed out of the office with her. She also explains every decision/prescription made. The medical field is very lucky to have such a knowledgeable and kind provider such as Wendy.
Orange County — Feb 03, 2019
About Wendy Delgado, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1063725059
