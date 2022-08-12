Wendy Damato has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Wendy Damato, FNP-C
Overview
Wendy Damato, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Bradenton, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5008 Sr 64 # East, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 896-5845
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Wendy Damato?
I'm so happy to have finally found a good Health Care person. It's a small office & I've never had to wait. Wendy is friendly, funny and takes time to hear what you have to say, no matter how small the issue is. I think she actually cares about your health. How refreshing in this fast paced world of doctors. NO rude nurses either! love that.
About Wendy Damato, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285065060
Frequently Asked Questions
Wendy Damato accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wendy Damato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Wendy Damato has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Damato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Damato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Damato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.