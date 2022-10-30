Wendy Csaki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Wendy Csaki, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Wendy Csaki, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Wendy Csaki works at
Locations
-
1
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic2400 Cedar Bend Dr Fl 3, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-4026
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Wendy Csaki?
Best care provider. Kind and considerate and so knowledgeable and professional. Wendy cares for the patients, knows her patients and doesn’t make you feel like a number. She actively listens and does all she can to support you as a person as your Heath and well being. We are so blessed to have her care for my whole family.
About Wendy Csaki, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1073854733
Frequently Asked Questions
Wendy Csaki accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wendy Csaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Wendy Csaki works at
13 patients have reviewed Wendy Csaki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Csaki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Csaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Csaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.