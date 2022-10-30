See All Nurse Practitioners in Austin, TX
Wendy Csaki, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (13)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Wendy Csaki, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX. 

Wendy Csaki works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Austin Diagnostic Clinic
    2400 Cedar Bend Dr Fl 3, Austin, TX 78758 (512) 901-4026
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 30, 2022
    Best care provider. Kind and considerate and so knowledgeable and professional. Wendy cares for the patients, knows her patients and doesn’t make you feel like a number. She actively listens and does all she can to support you as a person as your Heath and well being. We are so blessed to have her care for my whole family.
    Tara Mustafa — Oct 30, 2022
    About Wendy Csaki, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073854733
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wendy Csaki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Wendy Csaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wendy Csaki works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic in Austin, TX. View the full address on Wendy Csaki’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Wendy Csaki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Csaki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Csaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Csaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
