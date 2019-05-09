See All Nurse Practitioners in Montgomery, AL
Wendy Castillo, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Overview

Wendy Castillo, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Montgomery, AL. 

Wendy Castillo works at East Montgomery Primary Medicine in Montgomery, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Family Care Associates
    470 Taylor Rd Ste 310, Montgomery, AL 36117
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 09, 2019
    I have been using Wendy as my medical provider for about 2 years now. I completely trust her and believe in her 200%. She is very thorough and really cares about her patients. I would recommend her to anyone
    — May 09, 2019
    Photo: Wendy Castillo, CRNP
    About Wendy Castillo, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518326230
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wendy Castillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Wendy Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wendy Castillo works at East Montgomery Primary Medicine in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Wendy Castillo’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Wendy Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Castillo.

