Dr. Besler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendy Besler, MD
Overview
Dr. Wendy Besler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 25882 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200A, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 536-2340
- 2 3031 Grand River Ave, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 871-3751
-
3
Clinton Counseling Center2 Crocker Blvd Ste 101, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 468-2266
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Besler?
The Best!! Top notch. Truly cares for every single individual she treats. Very unique and highly recommend. I worked with her and her patients absolutely love her.
About Dr. Wendy Besler, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1962699736
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Besler accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Besler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Besler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Besler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Besler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Besler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.