Wendy Baty, APRN

Family Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Wendy Baty, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Virginia, MN. 

Wendy Baty works at Virginia Clinic in Virginia, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 05, 2022
    Needed an after ER visit and was seen within a day. Wendy goes above and beyond to find answers to issues. Never feel rushed. Answers questions, She is so kind and caring.
    Jun 05, 2022
    About Wendy Baty, APRN

    Family Medicine
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Female
    • Female
    Gender
    1609289446
    • 1609289446
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Virginia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wendy Baty, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wendy Baty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Wendy Baty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Wendy Baty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Wendy Baty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Baty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Baty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Baty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

