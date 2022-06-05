Wendy Baty, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wendy Baty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Wendy Baty, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Wendy Baty, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Virginia, MN.
Wendy Baty works at
Locations
-
1
Office1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Wendy Baty?
Needed an after ER visit and was seen within a day. Wendy goes above and beyond to find answers to issues. Never feel rushed. Answers questions, She is so kind and caring.
About Wendy Baty, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1609289446
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Wendy Baty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Wendy Baty accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Wendy Baty using Healthline FindCare.
Wendy Baty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Wendy Baty works at
4 patients have reviewed Wendy Baty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Baty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Baty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Baty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.