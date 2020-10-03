Wendi Johnson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wendi Johnson, APRN
Overview
Wendi Johnson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lakeland, FL.
Locations
-
1
Watson Clinic Bella Vista Building1755 N Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 904-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Referred to Wendi by my family APRN. A Wendi was professional, kind, smart extremely competent and took all the time I needed. She was able to see me the same day I called for an appointment. Can’t say enough good things about Wendi and the staff.
About Wendi Johnson, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477950566
