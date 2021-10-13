See All Nurse Practitioners in Savannah, GA
Overview

Wendelyn Brown is a Nurse Practitioner in Savannah, GA. 

Wendelyn Brown works at Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care in Savannah, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care, Inc.
    106 E Broad St, Savannah, GA 31401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 527-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Oct 13, 2021
She has been absolutely amazing and helpful every time I have visited the Curtis V. Cooper women's clinic. I love the way she is truly detailed in her description of whatever is going on with me medically. She is a prime example of patience and she is never to busy to answer any questions I may have about my care. Most of all, she is honest, and always seems to have my best interest at heart. I am very impressed. I wish I had more experiences like the one she provides.
— Oct 13, 2021
About Wendelyn Brown

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1366963837
Frequently Asked Questions

Wendelyn Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Wendelyn Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Wendelyn Brown works at Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Wendelyn Brown’s profile.

Wendelyn Brown has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Wendelyn Brown.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendelyn Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendelyn Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

