Overview

Dr. Wende Anderson, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Melbourne, FL. They completed their fellowship with Florida Institute Of Technology

Dr. Anderson works at Psychological Associates of Melbourne, Inc. in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychological Associates of Melbourne, Inc.
    100 Rialto Pl Ste 749, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 541-1250

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 27, 2018
    Dr Anderson is peerless. I'd been to some horrible marriage counselors and went to her to work on my personal communication skills with my wife. I've continued. She is very patient and understanding. It is apparent she listens to what you are saying, and at times catches sub-texts which you yourself may be unaware of. Her practice is the benchmark for all other psychologists / counselors. Dr Anderson is a huge improvement to my quality of life, and of those who interact with me.
    FL — Sep 27, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Wende Anderson, PSY.D
    About Dr. Wende Anderson, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952477143
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida Institute Of Technology
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Samford University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wende Anderson, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at Psychological Associates of Melbourne, Inc. in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

