Wen Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Wen Wu, CH
Overview
Wen Wu, CH is a Chiropractor in Albuquerque, NM.
Wen Wu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Health Care Associates PA2709 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Directions (505) 294-5486
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Wen Wu?
Fabulous! Very ethical and very experienced. Listened to all my concerns. Fixed my plantar facitis. I felt better after appt. Was able to walk normal again. Treated whole body not just one area. Results same day. Very caring Dr .
About Wen Wu, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1306818398
Frequently Asked Questions
Wen Wu accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wen Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Wen Wu works at
17 patients have reviewed Wen Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wen Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wen Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wen Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.